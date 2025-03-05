AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $3.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. AerCap has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.19.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

