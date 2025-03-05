Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,580,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 24,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Roblox stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.23. 2,435,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,531,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. Roblox has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,320. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $60,157.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,028.86. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,136,535 shares of company stock valued at $70,589,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Roblox by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Roblox by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

