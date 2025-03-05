Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 287.72 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 296.63 ($3.79). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 291 ($3.72), with a volume of 7,454 shares traded.
Global Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 287.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 287.73. The stock has a market cap of £85.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,531.58 and a beta of 0.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Sandy Nairn purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £155,100 ($198,413.71). 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
