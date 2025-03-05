Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $4.04. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 7,740 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KKPNF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

