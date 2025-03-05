Cypress Capital Group Sells 6,850 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 268,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.