Global Self Storage, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Global Self Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

SELF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,239. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.26.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

