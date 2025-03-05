SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $198.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.90. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

