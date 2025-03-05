VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.
VSE has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VSE to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.
VSE Trading Up 0.3 %
VSEC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $116.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,130. VSE has a 12-month low of $72.65 and a 12-month high of $123.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.16. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 139.10 and a beta of 1.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VSEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
