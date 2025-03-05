VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

VSE has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VSE to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

VSEC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $116.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,130. VSE has a 12-month low of $72.65 and a 12-month high of $123.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.16. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 139.10 and a beta of 1.61.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

VSEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

