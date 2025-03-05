Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Up 13% – Time to Buy?

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) rose 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 483 ($6.18). Approximately 5,565,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 1,737,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427.50 ($5.47).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.36) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.65) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 434.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 433.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Breedon Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.34%. Analysts expect that Breedon Group plc will post 36.8586859 earnings per share for the current year.

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

