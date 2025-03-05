Gouws Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gouws Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 4.9% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 12,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Stryker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48,819 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 1.2 %

SYK opened at $390.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.