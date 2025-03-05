Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 15.2% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $67,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 192,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 414,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,958,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

BIV opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

