International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.7 days.

Shares of IPCFF stock remained flat at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

