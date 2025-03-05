Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1072 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.
Shares of EKTAY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 1,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.24.
Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
