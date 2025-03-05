NewSquare Capital LLC Has $29.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.3% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $29,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 401,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

