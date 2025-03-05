Oak Grove Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,593,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $284.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

