Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $54.80 during trading on Wednesday. 152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $59.26.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

