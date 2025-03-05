Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 98,178 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,178 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 126,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 161,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.69. The firm has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

