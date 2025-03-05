Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 14th

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$28.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,229. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$23.98 and a one year high of C$38.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Jamieson Wellness

In related news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.84, for a total value of C$49,192.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

