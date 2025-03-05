Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $418,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2,043.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after buying an additional 2,476,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Medtronic by 65.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,546,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,122,000 after buying an additional 1,790,483 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Medtronic by 58.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,850,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $346,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5,124.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,884 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.