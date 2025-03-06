Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.3% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

Read Our Latest Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.