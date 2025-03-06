Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $21.17 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,409,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.3 %

QQQ opened at $502.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $520.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

