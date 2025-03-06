Candriam S.C.A. Has $38.02 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $38,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $14,884,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $2,855,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,224.04. This represents a 23.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,353 shares of company stock worth $86,544,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $115.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average is $131.85. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

