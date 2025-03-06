One Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $739.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $291.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $732.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $750.03. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

