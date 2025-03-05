REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

REV Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect REV Group to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,562. REV Group has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47.

In other news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $146,007.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,436.82. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REVG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

