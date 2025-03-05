CBC Holding (OTC:CBHC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.80

CBC Holding (OTC:CBHC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

Shares of OTC:CBHC remained flat at $28.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. CBC has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34.

CBC Holding Company operates as the holding company for Community Banking Company of Fitzgerald that provides various banking products and services. It offers personal and business checking accounts; personal savings accounts; and certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides mortgage, personal, home equity, and commercial loans.

