CBC Holding (OTC:CBHC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.80

CBC Holding (OTC:CBHC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.
CBC Price Performance
Shares of OTC:CBHC remained flat at $28.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. CBC has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34.
About CBC
