Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and traded as high as $8.58. Seiko Epson shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 71,060 shares.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.24%. Analysts expect that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

