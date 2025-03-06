Stratis (STRAX) Hits Market Cap of $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $93,409.65 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,256.95 or 0.02485635 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00008075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

