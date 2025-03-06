Zcash (ZEC) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $35.38 or 0.00038960 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $562.01 million and approximately $65.07 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,905,531 coins and its circulating supply is 15,886,821 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

