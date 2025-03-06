Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.56. 68,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 201,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

SION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

