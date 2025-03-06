Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Down 22.0% in February

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 31st total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PALI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,642. Palisade Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palisade Bio stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.54% of Palisade Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Palisade Bio from $22.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

