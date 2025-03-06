FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 295,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session’s volume of 70,942 shares.The stock last traded at $75.35 and had previously closed at $75.34.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,002,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $244,000.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

