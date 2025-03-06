Head to Head Contrast: SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) & Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF)

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) and Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SilverCrest Metals and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential downside of 12.34%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Excellon Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals $245.13 million 7.03 $116.72 million $0.57 20.26 Excellon Resources $25.82 million 0.44 $6.53 million ($0.13) -0.63

SilverCrest Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverCrest Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals 30.85% 23.35% 20.98% Excellon Resources N/A -482.08% -43.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Excellon Resources on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore project comprising 789 unpatented federal lode claims that covers an area of 6,788 hectares located in Clark County, eastern Idaho; and the Oakley project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. In addition, the company has an option to acquire the La Negra project located in Querétaro State, Mexico. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

