Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Rises By 21.5%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 177,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,768. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

