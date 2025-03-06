Cronos Market Cap Tops $2.36 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.36 billion and $178.07 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00023919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.