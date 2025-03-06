SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Short Interest Up 27.8% in February

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKGR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.02. SK Growth Opportunities has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the third quarter worth about $1,981,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,476,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SK Growth Opportunities by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 90,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 61.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 38,007 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

