Glanbia (LON:GLB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.54 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.79 ($0.14), with a volume of 67699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Glanbia Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90.

Glanbia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.