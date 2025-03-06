Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 410438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Sasol
Sasol Trading Down 2.0 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 255.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
