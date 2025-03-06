Ethos Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 213.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.89. The company has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

