New South Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 189.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,860 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

