Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 45,940 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $257,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,592 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 930,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,772,000 after purchasing an additional 845,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,382,000 after purchasing an additional 453,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,378,000 after buying an additional 384,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,202,000 after buying an additional 287,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $130.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $140.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.