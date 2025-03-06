iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 125.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,498,000 after purchasing an additional 243,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

