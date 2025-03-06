Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $157.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.84 and its 200-day moving average is $170.01. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

