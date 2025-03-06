Synergy Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,290,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,708,000 after buying an additional 174,330 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,655,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,920,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,466,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average of $109.18. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

