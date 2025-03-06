Vision Financial Markets LLC Makes New $861,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 45,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Starwood Property Trust accounts for 0.9% of Vision Financial Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

