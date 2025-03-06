Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $24,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,759,000 after purchasing an additional 129,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,814,000 after purchasing an additional 85,770 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,609,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,814,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Elevance Health by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,024,000 after purchasing an additional 286,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Elevance Health by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,574,000 after purchasing an additional 334,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ELV opened at $397.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

