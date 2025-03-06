Vision Financial Markets LLC Purchases New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ONEOK by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.69%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.