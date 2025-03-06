Helium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.95 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Helium has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $595.23 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.33 or 0.00003740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89,901.71 or 1.01159866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89,148.50 or 1.00271289 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 179,016,698 coins. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

