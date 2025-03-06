Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 1,170 ($15.08) to GBX 1,250 ($16.11) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.50) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,073.33 ($13.84).
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
