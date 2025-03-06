Function X Trading 32.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $88.29 million and $1.84 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Function X Token Profile

Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,305,167 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is pundi.ai. Function X’s official Twitter account is @pundiai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization.Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

