Function X Trading 32.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $88.29 million and $1.84 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 32.3% against the dollar.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,305,167 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is pundi.ai. Function X’s official Twitter account is @pundiai and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Buying and Selling Function X
