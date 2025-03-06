Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Ingram Micro updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.510-0.610 EPS.

Ingram Micro Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Ingram Micro stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. Ingram Micro has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97.

Ingram Micro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingram Micro declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research upgraded Ingram Micro to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

